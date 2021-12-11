Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,280 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.