Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 291 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 593.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $661.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

