Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $72.88 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.89.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

