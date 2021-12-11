Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €135.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €139.00 ($156.18) to €135.00 ($151.69) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DLVHF. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.50.

DLVHF stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

