GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
GMOYF opened at $25.59 on Friday. GMO Internet has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.
GMO Internet Company Profile
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.