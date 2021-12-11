GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GMOYF opened at $25.59 on Friday. GMO Internet has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

