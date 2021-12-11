L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given New €450.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.50.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

