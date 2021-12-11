SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $18.50 on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

