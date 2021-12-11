Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 783.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $466.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $476.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.93 and a 200 day moving average of $384.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

