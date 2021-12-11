Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,591,000. South State Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,893,000.

GDX opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

