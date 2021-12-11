Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,395 Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth about $892,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

