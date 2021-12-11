Head to Head Review: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Helix BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Helix BioPharma N/A -320.19% -194.73%

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Helix BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Helix BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 0.81 -$18.79 million N/A N/A Helix BioPharma N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A

Helix BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix BioPharma has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Helix BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Helix BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada. The company is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.