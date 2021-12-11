CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Price Target Lowered to $0.17 at Cantor Fitzgerald

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $0.42 to $0.17 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

CVSI stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

