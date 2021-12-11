The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Price Target Raised to 5,450.00 at UBS Group

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from 5,400.00 to 5,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKGFF. Investec started coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,450.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

