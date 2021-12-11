Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 211.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from 221.00 to 211.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

ADEVF stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

