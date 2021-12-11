Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

EMP.A opened at C$37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.64. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$34.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels purchased 1,348 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,167.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

