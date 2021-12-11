Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 936,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after buying an additional 301,759 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $410,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

