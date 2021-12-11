Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Humana by 41.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 21.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 17.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 20.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $461.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.55. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

