Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

