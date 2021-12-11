Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.