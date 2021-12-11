Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 140,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,567,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $668.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $645.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

