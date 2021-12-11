SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
