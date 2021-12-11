SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

