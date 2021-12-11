Martin Mucci Sells 3,219 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paychex stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

