Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

HCI opened at $101.30 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 163.39 and a beta of 0.77.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

