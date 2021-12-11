Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 18,265 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 113,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

