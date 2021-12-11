The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $421,500.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SAM stock opened at $511.05 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.12 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.14.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

