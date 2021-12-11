Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.