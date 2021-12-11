Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

