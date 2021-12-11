Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 152.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $473.67 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.83 and a 200 day moving average of $432.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

