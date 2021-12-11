SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

