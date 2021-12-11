Mizuho Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $180.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $280.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.43.

Coupa Software stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $154.22 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.70.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

