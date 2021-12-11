Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

