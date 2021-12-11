Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,356 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

KMX opened at $149.48 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.