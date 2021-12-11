Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David K. Skidmore bought 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Sunoco stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

