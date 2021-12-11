Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $74.23 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

