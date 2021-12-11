Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.