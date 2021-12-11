Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 90,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,732,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

