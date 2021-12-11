Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,283 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.