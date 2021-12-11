iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

