Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Motco raised its holdings in Diageo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $209.93 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.