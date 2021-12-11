New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

