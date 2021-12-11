Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of ALLT opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

