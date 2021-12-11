AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $64.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of AVAV opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

