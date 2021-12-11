Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $416,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

