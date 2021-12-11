Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 15,270 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.81 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $880.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.