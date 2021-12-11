PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,919 shares.The stock last traded at $36.09 and had previously closed at $37.25.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,632 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

