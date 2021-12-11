Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Down to $21.62

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $20.94. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

