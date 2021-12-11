Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.44

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.44 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87.51 ($1.16), with a volume of 6748999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.38 ($1.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Centamin to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 134 ($1.78) to GBX 104 ($1.38) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 116.40 ($1.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £991.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.56.

In other news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,299.96). Also, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,799.89).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

