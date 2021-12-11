20,000 Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

BTBT opened at $7.42 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

