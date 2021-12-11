Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.