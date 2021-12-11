Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVID. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.30.

OVID opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

